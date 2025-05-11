Local students donate bike helmets to promote safety after overcoming challenges

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two students from Durant High School donated bike helmets to deputies at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO.)

HCSO says one of the students was inspired to start a charity focused on helping others after she recovered from a traumatic brain injury.

In an effort to keep kids safe while riding, deputies gave helmets to local elementary schools.

“We’re proud to support and partner with young leaders who are making a real difference,” HCSO said in a statement.