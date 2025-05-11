Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Local students donate bike helmets to promote safety after overcoming challenges

Local students donate bike helmets
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Local students donate bike helmets
Posted
and last updated

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two students from Durant High School donated bike helmets to deputies at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO.)

HCSO says one of the students was inspired to start a charity focused on helping others after she recovered from a traumatic brain injury.

In an effort to keep kids safe while riding, deputies gave helmets to local elementary schools.

“We’re proud to support and partner with young leaders who are making a real difference,” HCSO said in a statement.


“It's a little nerve-wracking.”
Condo residents voice their concerns after substantial concrete cracks forced an evacuation of a condo building on Sand Key.

Construction crews continued to stabilize condo on Sand Key after crack found in parking garage: CPD

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.