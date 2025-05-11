Thousands of USF students graduate, Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips receives distinguished citizen award

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s officially graduation season for many across the Bay Area, with over 7,700 students set to receive their degrees from the University of South Florida (USF) this week.

Among those honored at Saturday’s graduation ceremony is Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips. Phillips has been a trusted source of weather updates, protecting families across the Bay Area for decades.

USF says more than 5,800 people got their Bachelor's degrees, over 1,600 received their Master's degrees, and 265 received their Doctoral degrees.

The youngest USF graduate on Saturday was just 18, while the most experienced graduate was 69.