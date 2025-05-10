Fatal traffic accident in Tampa: Tampa Police Department

There was a fatal accident early this morning involving a pedestrian, the Tampa Police Department reports.
An investigation is currently ongoing on N Nebraska Avenue near Broad Street where the Tampa Police Department report that a pedestrian suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a motor vehicle early this morning. Traffic is blocked at this time on N Nebraska Avenue between E Broad Street and E Patterson Street. The Tampa Police Department will advise when this situation has been cleared and the roads are open for traffic.
