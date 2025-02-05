Watch Now
VIDEO: Watch Tampa Police officers lift car off man stuck under vehicle and save his life

  • Tampa Police saved man who was trapped under a vehicle.
  • TPD said the 26-year-old man was pinned under the car while doing maintenance on Saturday.
  • Video shows officers gathering around the car, lifting the vehicle off the man and saving his life.
