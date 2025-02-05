VIDEO: Watch Tampa Police officers lift car off man stuck under vehicle and save his life

- Tampa Police saved man who was trapped under a vehicle.
- TPD said the 26-year-old man was pinned under the car while doing maintenance on Saturday.
- Video shows officers gathering around the car, lifting the vehicle off the man and saving his life.
Police rescue man pinned under car
NEWS LITERACY WEEK
Excited, idealistic, and not jaded. Those are a few words ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska would use to describe the USF journalism students he interviewed for News Literacy Week.
Next generation of journalists look at the business during News Literacy Week