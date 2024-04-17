VIDEO: Tampa Police investigate "bank jugging theft" after victim targeted leaving local bank

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department released video showing a suspect breaking into a victim's truck and stealing money from a center console.

Tampa Police said the theft happened on Friday, April 5, and the victim was targeted leaving a local bank.

Detectives said the victim went into a Chase bank and withdrew money.

A suspect followed the victim from that bank to Jersey Mike's on West Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa. Once the victim went inside to buy a sandwich, the suspect broke into his truck.

"This is a case of bank jugging and what that is...is when you have a criminal element who looks for opportunities to steal money when people are leaving with either a bank envelope filled with money or somebody taking a large amount of money out of the ATM," said Eddy Durkin with the Tampa Police Department.

The victim did not want to speak on camera, but ABC Action News spoke to his wife. She tells us about $1,600 was stolen from the truck.

She said her husband went into the bank to deposit money and then withdrew cash. She said their vehicle had a dash camera that caught the incident.

Tampa Police said the suspect appears to be between 18 and 25 years old. He has pierced ears, a medium build, and short black hair. In the video, he is seen wearing a blue disposable mask, a white hoodie, and yellow and black gloves. He was last seen driving a Kia Sportage.

The Tampa Police Department encourages people not to publicly display large amounts of cash and to switch up their routines when visiting banks.

Police encourage people to be alert and look for suspicious individuals loitering around banks.

If followed, drive to a well-lit, populated location and call the police.

"We also encourage you, when you’re going to a bank, make sure you’re aware of your surroundings, look for anybody suspicious, and if you see anyone suspicious, either go right inside the bank and call the police or call the police from your cell phone," said Durkin.

Tampa Police Detectives are working with the Houston Police Department as they believe the suspect may be part of a group that travels between Houston and Tampa Bay areas committing similar crimes.

If you can help identify this suspect, please call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800.873.TIPS.