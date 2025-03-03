VIDEO: Sheriff's helicopter tracked suspects accused of breaking into cars overnight in Ruskin

RUSKIN, Fla — A Sheriff's office helicopter helped capture three teens who were allegedly burglarizing cars in Ruskin.
- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO said a resident called 911 after they saw three people attempting to open car doors in a Ruskin neighborhood around 3 a.m. Monday.
- Video from the HCSO helicopter shows the three teens attempting to bury or throw out the stolen items in a field behind the homes.
- The suspects attempted to run from deputies, but the HCSO helicopter easily tracked them from the sky using an infrared camera.
- HCSO charged three teens aged 15, 14 and 17 with burglary of an unoccupied vehicle
