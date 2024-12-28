HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A man was arrested after driving at speeds over 120 mph and fleeing from FHP troopers in a vehicle on the Selmon Expressway.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers responded to help the Tampa Police Department (TPD) on December 28 at around 12:20 a.m.

TPD said they saw a BMW driver traveling at a high rate of speed on the Selmon Expressway (SR-618) near Gandy Boulevard.

FHP said they saw the driver of the BMW going at speeds well over 120 mph in a posted 55 mph zone.

The BMW slowed enough to get behind the patrol vehicle, but FHP said the driver sped around them.

Dashcam video shows the FHP troopers performing a PIT maneuver on the vehicle. However, the BMW driver still attempted to drive away from law enforcement but eventually stopped and was apprehended.

VIDEO: Man caught driving over 120 mph and fleeing from FHP troopers

The driver was identified as Jovontae Henderson. FHP said that Henderson had several prior driving convictions of driving on a suspended license.

FHP said the FHP trooper suffered minor injuries in the incident and was evaluated at the scene.

Henderson was charged with fleeing to elude highspeed, driving on a canceled, suspended or revoked license (3rd offense), and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.