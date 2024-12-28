VIDEO: Man caught driving over 120 mph and fleeing from FHP troopers

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A man was arrested after driving at speeds over 120 mph and fleeing from FHP troopers in a vehicle on the Selmon Expressway.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers responded to help the Tampa Police Department (TPD) on December 28 at around 12:20 a.m.
TPD said they saw a BMW driver traveling at a high rate of speed on the Selmon Expressway (SR-618) near Gandy Boulevard.
FHP said they saw the driver of the BMW going at speeds well over 120 mph in a posted 55 mph zone.
The BMW slowed enough to get behind the patrol vehicle, but FHP said the driver sped around them.
Dashcam video shows the FHP troopers performing a PIT maneuver on the vehicle. However, the BMW driver still attempted to drive away from law enforcement but eventually stopped and was apprehended.
The driver was identified as Jovontae Henderson. FHP said that Henderson had several prior driving convictions of driving on a suspended license.
FHP said the FHP trooper suffered minor injuries in the incident and was evaluated at the scene.
Henderson was charged with fleeing to elude highspeed, driving on a canceled, suspended or revoked license (3rd offense), and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.
