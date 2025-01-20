USF students participate in Stampede of Service to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, fla — People across the Tampa Bay region will use Martin Luther King Junior Day as a day of service to honor his life and legacy. One group from the University of South Florida is turning the day into a week of service, calling it a stampede of service.

Javanese Brown is a student participating. She said, “It’s important because Dr. King’s legacy is in honor of equity, justice, and service. Those were big points in his mission, so we want to celebrate his legacy by going into the Tampa community and supporting it.”

Brown also participated in the stampede of service in 2024. She said it is empowering to see her classmates come together to give back.

“Even seeing the little impact you do have on individuals to me is strengthening, not only for your own character growth but also for your drive to want to help,” Brown said.

Danielle McDonald, the dean of students at USF, said the stampede of service echoes the school's mission and is something the students take pride in.

“We bring together hundreds of volunteers to work on these impactful projects like beautifying neighborhoods, supporting food pantries, or engaging in environmental sustainability efforts,” McDonald said.

Those are just a few opportunities students will participate in.

If you are interested in volunteering for the day of service, local volunteer opportunities are listed here: Feeding Tampa Bay, Metropolitan Ministries, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful, SPCA Tampa Bay, and United Way Suncoast.