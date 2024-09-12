University of Tampa drops UT, will now be known as UTampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of Tampa has officially changed its nickname, with the goal of distinguishing itself from universities in other states.

The university's president, Teresa Abi-Nader Dahlberg, said it will drop the nickname UT and opt for UTampa to assert its pride in the city it is based in.

Dahlberg said one of her top priorities is to increase the school's reputation and make it a household name.

“There are numerous other UTs in the higher education space, including the universities of Texas, Tennessee, Toledo, Toronto and Tulsa,” Dahlberg said. “Since its founding, the University has been closely linked to the city of Tampa, and by calling ourselves UTampa, we can strengthen that association, eliminate confusion and assert our pride in our University and our city.”

The school also introduced three new logos that enhance its traditional logo.

UTampa was founded in 1933 and, according to its website, now serves more than 11,047 undergraduate and graduate students.