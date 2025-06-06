Two people were arrested after Tampa shooting injured teenager: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of two people on June 6 after a shooting on Wednesday that injured a teenager.

Deputies responded to calls about a shooting, finding a teenager with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was hospitalized.

Seventeen-year-old Zoe'yae Jackson and 18-year-old Jaheim House were taken into custody after an HCSO investigation connected them to a car involved in the shooting.

Both were arrested and charged with multiple felony charges involving firearms. Jackson was also charged with two counts of attempted murder with a firearm in the second degree.

The investigation is still active.