Two-alarm fire hits apartment complex in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. — A two-alarm fire burned through the roof of an apartment complex in Brandon Friday afternoon.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said they received multiple rescue calls about the fire around 2:45 p.m. from tenants at the apartment complex located on the 100 block of Clocktower Drive in Brandon.

Firefighters said there were no reported injuries, but the scene remained active.

This is a breaking news story. ABC Action News will provide updates as they become available.