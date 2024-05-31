Watch Now
Two-alarm fire hits apartment complex in Brandon

Posted at 3:33 PM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 15:38:31-04

BRANDON, Fla. — A two-alarm fire burned through the roof of an apartment complex in Brandon Friday afternoon.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said they received multiple rescue calls about the fire around 2:45 p.m. from tenants at the apartment complex located on the 100 block of Clocktower Drive in Brandon.

Firefighters said there were no reported injuries, but the scene remained active.

This is a breaking news story. ABC Action News will provide updates as they become available.



