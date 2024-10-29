Watch Now
Tuesday marks 1 year anniversary of Ybor City shooting

Oct. 29 marks the one-year anniversary of the Ybor City shooting that left two people dead and several others injured. It's a devastating day for the community to look back on, but the Tampa Police Department is holding an event to honor the victims. Tuesday night, TPD is partnering with the Ybor City Historic Business Community to host an event called “Ybor Night Out: A Time of Remembrance and Resilience.” The event begins with a candlelight vigil at 6:30 p.m.
Attendees will then be given blue LED bracelets, and businesses will line their windows with blue candles.

Afterward, TPD said officers will walk through 7th Avenue to hold deeper conversations and strengthen connections.

“This event is meant to serve as a powerful symbol of unity," Chief Lee Bercaw said. "A reminder that Tampa is a safer place and a closer community when we stand together.”

