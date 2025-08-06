Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

I-275 reopens at Fletcher Avenue after vehicle crash

FLETCHER 275.png
FL511
FLETCHER 275.png
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla — All lanes of I-275 southbound at Fletcher Avenue are now reopened after a vehicle crash closed them earlier today.

FL-511 said all lanes of I-275 southbound at Fletcher Avenue were closed due to a vehicle crash with injuries.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FDOT traffic cameras show traffic may still be slow in the area as normal traffic patterns resume.

Corporation for Public Broadcasting shutdown will impact Tampa's PBS and NPR stations

From Mr. Rogers to Sesame Street. From Downton Abbey to the documentaries of filmmaker Ken Burns. They’re shows so many Americans love and grew up on, and they were broadcast on local PBS stations thanks to funding from the Corporation of Public Broadcasting.

Corporation for Public Broadcasting shutdown will impact Tampa's PBS and NPR stations

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.