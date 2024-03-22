TPD says safety will be top of mind ahead of 10th annual Tampa Pride

TAMPA, Fla — Ybor City will be flooded with people for the 10th annual Tampa Pride parade and festival.

With all the extra visitors Tampa Police Department says its preparing to amp up security.

"You're going to see a lot of officers out there. You're going to see them on foot, on bicycle, on horseback, and in the parade itself. There will also be officers not in uniform out there making it safe," Public Information Officer, Eddy Durkin, explained.

Local businesses said they're hoping for a big boost this weekend after dealing with slower foot traffic in the fall after the deadly Ybor shooting on Halloween weekend.

"Since then, we were slow, but we have actually picked up a lot lately, so I'm very excited on that one… Our mornings have been great, and our nights have been lively, so hopefully with this parade, maybe it can be better!" Janae Wilson, who works at Acropolis, said.

TPD is serving as the primary agency overseeing the pride parade. Durkin said the department trains year-round and will increase staff ahead of the parade.

"We can understand people's concerns, but we want people to know that Tampa is recognized as one of the safest cities in the nation, especially for a city our size. So, we want people to come out. We want people to enjoy the weekend. The pride parade is a great time. If you're not sure, go talk to an officer, there will be plenty out there," Durkin explained.

Durkin said as always if you see something, say something.