TPD investigating after unidentified candy sickens several kids at school

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is now investigating after school staff at New Springs Charter School reported several children becoming sick after eating candy.

Employees at the school found a clear container with no label that contained two pieces of candy that resembled "Nerds" brand candies, TPD says. Those candies are sometimes legally sold as Delta-9 THC products in Florida.

11 kids between the ages of 9 and 11 were experiencing dizziness, nausea, lethargy, and numbness in their legs and arms after eating the candy, according to TPD.

All 11 students were picked up by their parents. Three were taken to the hospital as a precaution, but there were no serious injuries reported.

An early investigation revealed that a student likely brought the candy to school, but detectives are still working to confirm who brought it and how it ended up in the childrens' hands.