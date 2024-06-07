TPD: Crash on North Nebraska Avenue critically injures a pedestrian

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Police Department (TPD) is investigating a crash that critically injured a pedestrian Friday.
Police say the crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. at North Nebraska Avenue and East 21st Avenue.
The pedestrian involved in the crash was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. The driver is in contact with police and is cooperating, according to TPD.
All lanes of North Nebraska Avenue and East Floribraska Avenue are closed at East 21st Avenue.
