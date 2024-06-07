Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

TPD: Crash on North Nebraska Avenue critically injures a pedestrian

Covering Hillsborough County
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Covering Hillsborough County
Posted at 6:15 PM, Jun 07, 2024

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Police Department (TPD) is investigating a crash that critically injured a pedestrian Friday.

Police say the crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. at North Nebraska Avenue and East 21st Avenue.

The pedestrian involved in the crash was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. The driver is in contact with police and is cooperating, according to TPD.

All lanes of North Nebraska Avenue and East Floribraska Avenue are closed at East 21st Avenue.

Elizabeth Hartranft was traveling to Tampa and had to leave her Airbnb the same day she arrived after its host denied her service dog. ABC Action News reporter Rochelle Alleyne spoke to experts about the rise of fake service animals and the uncertain rights of people with legitimate service dogs.

Denied: the rise of fake service dogs and the harm it's doing to those that are 'legit'

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.