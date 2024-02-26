TPD: 1 injured after shots fired near Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. — One person was injured after shots were fired near Amalie Arena on Sunday evening, the Tampa Police Department (TPD) said.

TPD responded to the intersection of Morgan Street and Channelside Drive at approximately 6:28 p.m. Sunday about shots fired following a roadway altercation.

Before police arrived, the suspect vehicle drove off from the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two people were involved in a physical altercation that escalated when the suspect fired several rounds at the victim's vehicle.

Police said there is currently only one known victim, who drove to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers later made contact with the suspect and took him into custody.