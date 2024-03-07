Watch Now
TPA projected to break all-time record with spring break travel

Tampa International Airport
Julie Salmone
Tampa International Airport
Posted at 1:41 PM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 13:41:35-05

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa International Airport is projected to break its all-time record for most passengers in a single day this spring break.

Officials from the airport reported that it already broke the record last week, when 93,334 passengers passed through on Feb. 25.

But projections from booking data suggest that it could see even higher numbers on March 9 and March 17, with more than 100,000 passengers expected on both days.

The airport is also preparing to accommodate 90,000 to 100,000 passengers every Saturday and Sunday during the 38-day spring break travel period.

To ensure smooth traveling, TPA suggested arriving early, as well as taking advantage of express at arrivals and departures and booking parking online in advance.

TPA said the weeks surrounding March and April are typically its busiest time of year, with more passengers than even Christmas or Thanksgiving.

