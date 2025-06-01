Deputies seize drugs, guns in crime crackdown: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies removed illegal drugs, seized guns and made 12 arrests in a proactive enforcement effort, authorities said.

On Thursday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Interdiction Criminal Apprehension Team (ICAT) conducted 161 traffic stops.

They seized five firearms, seized two vehicles, confiscated over $5,800 in drug money, and removed more than 190 grams of illegal narcotics from our streets, according to a press release.

Among those arrested were:

Detrick Lovett, 34, was found with a firearm, synthetic cannabinoids, and a digital scale.

Keyron Johnson, 38, was caught with 22 grams of cocaine, marijuana, and cash. His vehicle was seized, and he faces multiple felony charges.

“This is exactly the kind of proactive policing that keeps Hillsborough County safe,” said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister. “ICAT is relentless when it comes to stopping criminals before they can do

more harm.”