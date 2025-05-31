Two men arrested on long list of drug trafficking charges: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) arrested two men on Friday on numerous drug trafficking charges that involved fentanyl and methamphetamine.
From their investigation, detectives learned Ronald Hess Jr., 55, and Sedrick Coleman, 42, were selling methamphetamine, fentanyl and other illicit drugs, according to an HCSO press release.
On Friday, deputies arrested Hess and Coleman at the 10300 block of Oak Avenue in Tampa.
A search warrant served at the residence revealed trafficking amounts of Fentanyl, methamphetamine, and MDMA.
Hess is an eight-time convicted felon for grand theft, cocaine trafficking, narcotics possession, and fraud, the press release stated.
He has been charged with:
- Conspiracy to Traffic in Amphetamine 28 to 200 Grams (x2)
- Trafficking in Amphetamine 28 to 200 Grams (x2)
- Trafficking in Amphetamine 14 to 28 Grams
- Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Controlled Substance (x4)
- Trafficking in Fentanyl (28 Grams or More)
- Trafficking in Phenethylamines 10 to 200 Grams
- Possession of Cocaine
- Keeping Public Nuisance Structure for Drug Activity
Coleman has been charged with:
- Unlawful Use of Two Way Communications Device
- Trafficking in Amphetamine 28 to 200 Grams
- Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Controlled Substance
- Possession of Cannabis Less Than 20 Grams
- Possession of Cocaine
- Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell or Deliver
“Let me be clear — if you’re peddling this poison in Hillsborough County, we are coming for you,” said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister. “These drugs don’t just ruin lives — they end them. Our detectives stopped these traffickers before their poison could claim another victim, and we’ll keep doing it, case after case, arrest after arrest. We will not give these dealers an inch in our community.”
FL Governor vetoes ‘free kill' law
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday followed through with his plan to veto a bill that would have repealed FL’s ‘free kill’ law. But families promise the fight isn’t over.