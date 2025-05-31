Two men arrested on long list of drug trafficking charges: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) arrested two men on Friday on numerous drug trafficking charges that involved fentanyl and methamphetamine.

From their investigation, detectives learned Ronald Hess Jr., 55, and Sedrick Coleman, 42, were selling methamphetamine, fentanyl and other illicit drugs, according to an HCSO press release.

On Friday, deputies arrested Hess and Coleman at the 10300 block of Oak Avenue in Tampa.



A search warrant served at the residence revealed trafficking amounts of Fentanyl, methamphetamine, and MDMA.

Hess is an eight-time convicted felon for grand theft, cocaine trafficking, narcotics possession, and fraud, the press release stated.

He has been charged with:



Conspiracy to Traffic in Amphetamine 28 to 200 Grams (x2)

Trafficking in Amphetamine 28 to 200 Grams (x2)

Trafficking in Amphetamine 14 to 28 Grams

Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Controlled Substance (x4)

Trafficking in Fentanyl (28 Grams or More)

Trafficking in Phenethylamines 10 to 200 Grams

Possession of Cocaine

Keeping Public Nuisance Structure for Drug Activity

Coleman has been charged with:



Unlawful Use of Two Way Communications Device

Trafficking in Amphetamine 28 to 200 Grams

Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Controlled Substance

Possession of Cannabis Less Than 20 Grams

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell or Deliver

“Let me be clear — if you’re peddling this poison in Hillsborough County, we are coming for you,” said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister. “These drugs don’t just ruin lives — they end them. Our detectives stopped these traffickers before their poison could claim another victim, and we’ll keep doing it, case after case, arrest after arrest. We will not give these dealers an inch in our community.”

