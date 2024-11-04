Tips for easing election anxiety

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Millions of Americans have already cast their ballots and Election Day is just one day away.

Voters are telling us that while casting your ballot is an empowering feeling, it's also being met with some anxiety.

We spoke to Katie Androff with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay about healthy ways to ease some of those nerves.

“I think first and foremost, leading up to the election, it would help to know what your boundaries are,” Androff said. She said to draw a boundary early on with friends and family when it comes to political conversations.

She also encouraged surrounding yourself with people who will create a positive environment after casting your ballot rather than people who will challenge your choice.

Another tip: once you cast your ballot, get off social media.

“It might be a good idea to disengage from social media or get off social chats if it is not helping or causing stress,” Androff said.

She also explained that being prepared will help calm some nerves, so do your research, know what is on the ballot and know who you want your vote to go to before heading to the polling place.

After you cast your ballot, she encourages everyone to lean into stress-relieving activities.

If you are having trouble working through these emotions, the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is available 24/7 to help.