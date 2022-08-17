Dover man arrested in connection to wife's murder in July; 2 others previously charged

DOVER, Fla. — A Dover man suspected in the murder of his wife in July has been arrested on multiple charges, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The charges against Cornelio Negrete, Jr., 28, include conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Negrete's wife, 22-year-old Erica Negrete Aviles was shot dead around 10 p.m. on July 18 outside of her home on the 3000 block of Al Simmons Road. Negrete was also injured in the shooting, HCSO said at the time.

Negrete spoke to ABC Action News a week after the murder of his wife.

“Out of my baby’s room, I hear gunshots. I hear like two gunshots. I hear my wife scream. So, I took off outside. I run out the door; she’s on the ground,” said Negrete said on July 25.

Negrete told ABC Action news he called the police and was rushed to the hospital. He also indicated the shooter allegedly stole a silver pick-up truck.

“I had a feeling because I saw the cops, I saw a chaplain, and then I was like, you know, they ain’t going to give me good news right now, and then they told me, ‘we’re sorry to inform you, your wife passed,’” said Negrete.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department said Negrete faces charges including principal to first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and false reports to law enforcement.

Two other people were previously been charged over Erica's death. Daniel Negrete, 27, and Fatima Garcia Avila, 20, were both arrested on August 2. They were charged with first-degree murder over Erica's death and were also charged with another murder in the same month.

According to the sheriff's office, the pair drove together to Erica's home on the night she was killed and then left in separate vehicles, one of which was found nearby after it was set on fire.

Later in the month, on July 26, HCSO said the pair were responsible for the death of a man found with upper body trauma at the Baker Creek Boat Ramp in Thonotosassa.

HCSO said neither murder was random, and there are familiar ties between the suspects and the victims in both cases.

Detectives said the investigation into Erica's death remains active.