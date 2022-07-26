Family of woman shot and killed outside of her home holds vigil in her honor

DOVER, Fla. — Friends and family of a 22-year-old woman who was shot and killed outside of her home in Dover a week ago held a vigil to honor her memory Monday evening.

“I want them [the world] to remember that she was a great person, a great mother. She liked to work all the time since she was a child. And I ask that you help me because I want justice for my daughter,” said Senovia Salmeron, about her daughter Erica Negrete Aviles.

On the night of Monday, July 18 around 10 p.m., police were called to the 3000 block of Al Simmons Road in Dover, where they found Erica shot dead and her husband, Cornelio, injured. “Out of my baby’s room, I hear gun shots. I hear like two-gun shots. I hear my wife scream. So, I took off outside. I run out the door, she’s on the ground,” said Cornelio Negrete.

Negrete said he called the police and was rushed to the hospital. “I had a feeling because I saw the cops, I saw a chaplain and then I was like, you know, they ain’t going to give me good news right now and then they told me, ‘we’re sorry to inform you, your wife past,’” said Negrete.

Cornelio said the person who shot them even stole their silver pick-up truck. The Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office told ABC Action News they are actively investigating this homicide.

Erica leaves behind two children. Her father is filled with grief and anger. “They don’t deserve to continue living. They don’t deserve to be free because they don’t have a heart. They will hurt any innocent person. My daughter was innocent,” said Gabriel Aviles, Erica’s father.

The Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help. If you have information, they are urging you to contact them at (813) 247-8200.

