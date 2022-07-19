1 killed, 1 injured in Dover shooting

DOVER, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Dover that left a woman dead and a man injured.

Authorities responded to the 3000 block of Al Simmons Road just after 10 p.m. on Monday. When deputies arrived, they found the woman dead and the man injured.

The man is in stable condition and is cooperating with detectives. The sheriff's office said it's working to determine a motive.

No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.