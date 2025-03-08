"There’s no way I can get up those stairs post-op": Clearwater senior condo residents navigate broken elevator

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFTS) — When Peggie Hughes moved into On Top of the World Clearwater in May, the elevator was a big selling point.

"I don't like living on the bottom floor. I originally moved to Florida in 1977, and so I know about hurricanes and flooding, and I don't like living on the bottom floor, and also safety. I like being up on top," she said. "I saw it at elevators, so I purchased it."

But for the last month and a half, Hughes hasn't been able to use one of the very selling points for her condo.

The elevator in Building 9 has been nonoperational for over a month and is particularly burdensome for seniors living on the second and third floors.

"The pain, the pain in my knees, it takes my breath away,” said Peggie Hughes as she came up the stairs.

She walks her dog, Superman, multiple times during the day, and climbing those stairs has become a hassle.

The broken elevator has not only impeded mobility but has also delayed important medical procedures for some residents.

Hughes, who needs knee replacement surgery, fears that without a functional elevator, her recovery will be impossible.

"There’s no way I can get up those stairs once I’m post-op," she said.

Hughes reached out after seeing the initial story about the elevator issue.

This isn't the first time over the years that we've covered issues at the condo.

"I was happy that somebody is paying attention and putting it out there that we're having a lot of difficulties here. It's been really tough on all of us," she said, explaining why she reached out.

The elevator hasn't worked since the end of January in the 55 and older condo building.

Condo owners say the best communication they can get is a paper taped to the elevators, last updated Feb. 13.

“It is a slap in the face because they won't address [the issue]. They take our HOA fees every single month without hesitation, but they can't bother to send the residents a decent email or an update on when the elevator will be fixed," said Jim Johnson.

Another resident, Ann Cornell, had to spend thousands of dollars on special equipment just to be able to leave her condo.

We reached out to On Top of the World Clearwater to find out why the elevator stopped working and when it will be fixed.

A spokesperson responded to my request for a statement, saying “Nope. We 'R' good. Thanks.”

"They're minimizing the situation. You know, it’s only three floors, and it's just a convenience for them," said Hughes. “But not my 60s.”

The Pinellas County tells us the Department of Business and Professional Regulation and the local fire marshal are currently in charge of leading any code enforcement violation investigation.

The county urges residents to report the issue by calling 727-464-4761, downloading the SeeClickFix app, or visiting the " Report a Problem in Your Community - Pinellas County page.

Clearwater Fire Department tells us they received one call about the elevator. That caller was told by an inspector that there is nothing in the fire code that requires an elevator. The appropriate agency that handles such issues is the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

We have also reached out to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. They told us they are looking into the matter.

As frustrations mount among residents, many are left wondering how long they will have to endure this inconvenience and whether their concerns will be adequately addressed. ABC Action News will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as they become available.