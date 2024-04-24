The Apollo Beach Nature Preserve will stay open until sunset after community feedback

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — On Tuesday, Hillsborough County officials announced the Apollo Beach Nature Preserve will remain open until sunset.

The preserve was traditionally open until sunset, but several months ago, closing time was moved up to 7 p.m.

Officials said no one noticed until daylight saving time, and people were missing their sunsets.

Linda Pegnato has visited the preserve for several years. She said she enjoys the view, and many people show up to see a sunset.

"There are not many places that are open, free to the public, and you do like to see Tampa Bay, Beer Can Island, " she said.

Photographer Michelle Whiteman said she often photographs families at sunset.

"I come out here often to photograph. It has a beautiful area down here. It's the closest beach-type location in the Riverview, Brandon area, and there aren't really any beaches over there, so this gives you the access to the beach look," she said. "I do see a lot of people come out right before sunset, bring their lawn chairs just to watch."

Conservation and Environmental Land Management is the county department that runs the preserve.

County officials said the preserve hours were changed because the county had trouble staffing the preserve. People were violating the rules of the preserve.

Officials said issues included visitors swimming in prohibited areas, off-leash dogs, aggressive dogs, alcohol use, and vandalism.

With limited staff, keeping the preserve open for 12.5 hours a day was challenging, according to preserve officials.

On Tuesday, county officials announced the park will close after sunset. The preserve will still open at 8:00 a.m.

"I think folks would be more motivated to head out when the sun goes down versus before the sunset," said Dave Bellot, who visited the preserve.

Preserve managers volunteer their time and are working with a private security firm to ensure the preserve is temporarily staffed. The county hopes to have a more permanent solution soon.