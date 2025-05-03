Teen driver with handgun arrested after fleeing from troopers: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY — A 16-year-old Spring Hill driver was charged with fleeing and possession of a firearm early Saturday morning after he tried to run from authorities, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) stated.

A trooper spotted the teenaged driver in a Honda Civic at about 2:17 a.m. traveling eastbound on Fowler Avenue near Raintree Boulevard.

The vehicle had no tag and was traveling at 77 MPH in a posted 50 MPH speed zone, the FHP report stated.

The trooper attempted to stop the teen, but he refused and continued eastbound on Fowler Avenue, FHP officials said.

As the driver traveled onto the entrance ramp to Interstate 75, the trooper performed a PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver and stopped the teen.

When the driver was taken into custody, the trooper found a loaded Glock 9MM handgun in the car, the report stated.

The teen was arrested and charged with flee to elude – high speed, possession of firearm during felony, possession of firearm by minor, no driver license and operation of unregistered motor vehicle.