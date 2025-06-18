HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A vote happening Wednesday could reshape how Hillsborough County addresses its affordable housing crisis.

County commissioners are deciding whether to repeal the HOPE Affordable Housing Act, an ordinance that allocates $10 million annually toward affordable housing development and support services. The potential is sparking strong reactions across the community.

WATCH: Commissioners set to vote on HOPE Affordable Housing funds

Hillsborough leaders set to vote repeal affordable housing fund

Last month, commissioners voted 5 to 2 in favor of repealing the dedicated housing funds, with a final decision expected today. Reverend Bernice Powell Jackson, a board member of HOPE, said the funding is vital for families in need.

“There are lots of families that are struggling each and every day. These are not just those numbers, which are big numbers. These are real people who are our fellow neighbors and citizens, so we know it’s a real need,” Reverend Jackson said.

Commissioner Harry Cohen, who voted against the repeal, agrees the county should not walk away from this investment.

“Affordable housing is a big issue in the community and it’s a big issue nationwide,” Commissioner Cohen said.

Those in favor of repealing the funds, including Commissioner Chris Boles, argue the money could be spent better elsewhere, like on public safety.

Boles also pointed to a recent $709 million federal grant from HUD, noting that 56% of those funds are going to affordable housing.

Critics of the repeal said they worry federal funding can be unpredictable.

“What we do know is that this is $10 million that is locally controlled. So if our commissioners really care about affordable housing, this is something they can control,” Reverend Jackson said.

The vote will determine whether the money remains in place or gets redirected.