Hillsborough County to hold Special Election for District 5 office on Tampa City Council

The office was previously held by the late Gwendolyn Henderson
AP Photo | Tony Dejak
TAMPA, Fla. — In the wake of Gwendolyn Henderson's passing, Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections (SOE) Craig Latimer announced there will be a special election to fill the District 5 seat on the Tampa City Council.

Hillsborough SOE said the candidate qualifying will be from Aug. 11 through Aug. 15. Residents who wish to vote in this special election must be registered by Aug. 11.

Early voting will begin Sept. 4 and the election will be held on Sept. 9.

Anyone interested in running for office must have resided in the City of Tampa for one year, and in District 5 for at least six months before the beginning of the term of office. For more information, visit the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections website.

