Tampa Theatre rolls out red carpet for Hollywood Awards Night

TAMPA, Fla — You didn’t have to be in Hollywood to receive the Oscar red carpet treatment Sunday night. Movie fans from across Tampa Bay walked their own red carpet outside the Tampa Theatre.

It’s one of Tampa Theatre’s most popular fundraisers of the year, the 26 annual Hollywood Awards Night.

“This is like grown up prom, we all get dressed up, we all do our hair and makeup, we walk the red carpet, and we celebrate the stars by pretending we are right there with them,” said Jill Witecki with The Tampa Theatre.

Whether it’s a date, a girl’s night out or fun with the family, these movie fans were treated to a limo ride, a celebrity red carpet greeting, and lots of paparazzi photos.

“I think it’s very real, when you have a lot of people come out and show up and dress up and bring their 100 percent and you want to bring your 100 percent as well,” said HCC student Olivia Tomlinson, who was one of more than a dozen local students pretending to be a member of the paparazzi.

For many, this is an annual Oscars tradition.

“First off we do it every year, we have a great time, awesome experience,” said one movie fan.

For others, it’s their first taste of stardom.

“She’s never been in a limo, it’s her first time, so it’s just a really unique experience,” said Charlotte Walsh, referring to her best friend Paula.

It turns out we all handle the spotlight a little bit different.

“I feel so nervous obviously I’m shaking so I’m trying to calm myself down,” said Paula.

Once our local stars made it into the theatre, all the attention turned to the show.

“Definitely here for the Wicked nominations, all 10 awards, they have to bring them home, come on,” said one movie fan.

The Tampa Theatre says the best part about the evening is it lets them know that the community supports them. As a non-profit, they couldn’t do it alone.

“And its events like this where we really get to bring the community together for a night of fun where we raise the money that it takes to keep this amazing century old movie palace up and running,” said Witecki.