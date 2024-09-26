Tampa prepares for record storm surge from Helene, issues mandatory evacuation for Zone A

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A local state of emergency has been declared for the City of Tampa and Hillsborough County. While Hurricane Helene continues to strengthen, officials are planning for possible record storm surge.

“If you’re in Evacuation Zone A, now is the time to be preparing to leave because we’re expecting a storm surge between 4 to 8 feet. That is something really unprecedented,” said Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen.

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for people who live in Zone A.

There are six shelters open for those residents and for those whose homes are vulnerable to storm surge and flooding, including mobile homes and manufactured homes.

“With the storm surge, it’s going to come very quickly when it does come and the Tampa Police Department stands ready to rescue when needed, but we don't want to have to call our officers in to rescue someone that should have evacuated long ago,” said Mayor Jane Castor.

Some residents in the evacuation zone plan to shelter in place.

“I’ve lived here for a really long time, so while I do want to be respectful that these do really cause some damage, I’ve been here for a while, so we’re just going to hunker down,” Ann Huttel said.

The Emergency Operations Center will be fully activated starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, meaning all police officers and firefighters will be on duty through the storm. Additionally, push crews will be clearing debris so that first responders can get into neighborhoods.

City of Tampa garages are now open if you need to take your car to higher ground, especially those with electric vehicles. You can park them there for free until Friday morning.

“We also want you to understand the danger when it comes to lithium-ion batteries. They are also included in hover boards and scooters that you may have in your garage. You want to make sure you take that electronic equipment and put it to higher ground,” said Chief Barbara Tripp, City of Tampa Emergency Manager.

With widespread power outages expected, Tampa Electric has 3500 crew members on standby.

“If you’re does go out during the storm please report it to us. The fastest way is TampaElectric.com and we can even send you text messages when your power is restored,” said Cherie Jacobs with TECO.

The helpline is also active. Anyone with storm related questions can call 1-833-TPA-INFO (1-833-872-4636).