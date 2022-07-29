Watch Now
Tampa Police make second arrest in murder investigation of 14 year old girl

Tampa Police Department
Posted at 9:10 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 21:21:40-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police announced a second arrest in the death of a 14-year-old girl shot and killed in Temple Terrace in May at a press conference Thursday evening.

Nilexia Alexander was found by the road near the 100 block of Floribraska Avenue on May 6. At a press conference, Tampa Police announced the arrest of Robert Quincy Creed Jr, 45, in association with her murder.

According to TPD, The Marshals task force arrested Creed Jr. in St. Pete and he was transported to Pinellas County Jail.

Tampa Police said Creed Jr. has been charged with accessory after the fact - first degree murder.

