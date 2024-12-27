Tampa police looking for missing teen who is 'grieving' brother's death

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen at his home in Tampa on Christmas night.

Adelana Olafemi, 15, was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 25 at his home located in the 4200 block of E. Ellicott Street, the Tampa Police Department (TPD) said.

TPD said Adelana is still grieving the death of his 16-year-old brother, Eniola Olafemi. Police said Eniola's body was found off the Courtney Campbell Causeway back on Nov. 16. Authorities said nothing suggested foul play in Eniola's death.

Adelana was wearing a black shirt and black pants when he left his home. Police describe him as 5-foot-6, weighs about 150 pounds, has a medium build, and has short braids on his hair.

TPD said the 15-year-old did not take his medicine or cell phone with him when he left his home.

Anyone with information on Adelana's whereabouts is told to contact TPD at 813-231-6130.

"For anyone experiencing grief or trauma, you are not alone," TPD said. "There are resources available, including the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, who can be reached by calling 211."