Tampa Police find missing woman connected to Amber Alert

TAMPA, Fla. — A missing woman connected to Amber Alert earlier this week was found dead.

Tampa Police say they located the body of a woman believed to be Sylvia Pagan on Wednesday (5/15), with the help of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

As a result, the Missing & Endangered Alert has been canceled.

Tampa Police Department started searching for the 34-year-old woman on Sunday morning (5/12) near the 10400 block of Altman Street.

Then, around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, the Suwanee County Sheriff's Office was contacted by a detective from a Florida Police Department about a kidnapped child, later determined to be Pagan's nine-year-old daughter. The detective said the girl was taken by Pagan's boyfriend, prompting the Amber Alert.

Deputies then arrived at a motel at the intersection of CR 136 and I-75, where they confirmed that the suspect, Jovanni Caceres Steffani, 38, and the child had checked in. After entering the room, deputies said they found Steffani and the child.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were able to rescue the girl and move her to safety, but Steffani refused to surrender and "began threatening to shoot himself."

Deputies said they attempted to reason with Steffani for over an hour. Tampa Police said Steffani then produced a handgun and shot himself in the head. He was given emergency aid but died from his injuries.

Officials said that Steffani was the only person of interest in Pagan's disappearance. There were no other subjects believed to be involved, according to police.

"This is not the outcome anyone wanted," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "We send our condolences to Syliva's loved ones, but most importantly her daughter Briana during this unimaginable loss."