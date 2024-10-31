Watch Now
Doctors remind women to schedule mammograms as Breast Cancer Awareness Month ends

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As we wrap up Breast Cancer Awareness Month, doctors are reminding women that breast cancer is something they need to be aware of 12 months out of the year.

With back-to-back hurricanes, many may have canceled mammogram appointments or check-ins. Now, local doctors are urging you to reschedule.

“I think it’s important for people," said Dr. Amanada Beard, an oncology surgeon with TGH and USF Health. "As we are all recovering and going through these life stressors, we do still need to keep up on the screenings.”

Dr. Beard said women over age 40 with average risk need a yearly mammogram. High-risk women may need additional screening. Women under 40 should do regular self-checks for lumps.

Dr. Beard said she is seeing a rise in young women being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Arias Pitts was 33 when she found a lump. Luckily, she caught it early, thanks to her self-checks. After a year of chemotherapy, she is now in remission.

“I did cry because I'm like, my life is going to change. You hear all the cancer stories, you hear the negative ones, but I like to think I had a positive journey,” Pitts said.

For women who do not have insurance, there are options for a low-cost mammogram, which you can request from your hospital and radiology program.

Click here to find a CDC screening program near you.

You can also call the Nation Cancer Institute's Cancer Information Service at 1-800-4-CANCER or contact the local or state health department.

