Scaring and caring at neighborhood haunted house in Town 'n' Country

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — Jonathan and Brittany Mary dream of screams—the good kind, that is—the sound of people having fun.

"We cater to the scare," said Jonathan. "If people want to come and get it, we'll bring it."

The Town 'n' Country family is known throughout the area as the fiendish minds behind "The Haunting in the Oaks," a free front yard fear fest happening Halloween night.

The haunt is located at 7506 Amber Court, Tampa, 33634. It opens at sundown and runs until 11 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

The Mary family (there are also four kids) has hosted the haunt for a decade.

"The Haunting in the Oaks" once terrified more than 1,000 neighbors in a single night.

Jonathan has been a Halloween fanatic since he was a kid, studying the pros at Busch Gardens and Universal Studios for inspiration.

A couple of years ago, in February 2022, reality intruded on the make-believe. A house fire caused major damage, and the community rallied around the Mary family with supplies and donations.

One thing that wasn't damaged in the fire?

The epic Halloween collection.

As the family rebuilt their home, Jonathan said, "Neighbors would ask, 'But what about the haunted house?'"

This year's attraction could break records. Jonathan and Brittany know the community needs a smile after a brutal hurricane season.

They want to return the uplift.

"We just want to provide people with something to be happy about," said Brittany.