Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan announces retirement

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan is retiring from the department.

He announced the news at a press conference Monday morning. The retirement is effective as of Sept. 10.

Dugan had been the Chief of Police in the city since 2017.

"For 31 years, and the last four of them as your police chief, I have been proud to serve this city. It has been the honor of a lifetime to help lead this department and to serve and protect our great community," Dugan said.

TPD applauded his work in community relations in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, COVID-19, as well as safety for things like Hurricane Irma preparations and safety measures for major events in Tampa.

"When you know it’s time to retire, it’s time to retire," Mayor Castor said. "He has given his heart and soul to this organization. There aren’t many police chiefs in the Tampa Bay area who have had to lead through some of the incidents Chief Dugan has had to lead through."

Those incidents include COVID-19 as well as the hunt for the Seminole Heights serial killer most notably.

"I owe him a debt of gratitude and respect his decision to retire," Castor said. "I will be eternally grateful for your service to our community and for your friendship."

Mayor Jane Castor says Assistant Chief Ruben Delgado will be the acting chief in the meantime, then a search will commence for a new police chief that she says will be a nationwide search.