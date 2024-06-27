Watch Now
Tampa Police arrest man for allegedly sending inappropriate photos to minor

Posted at 1:08 PM, Jun 27, 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police detectives arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly sending inappropriate photos to a minor.

Christopher Patrinostro, 19, was arrested after allegedly contacting a 16-year-old girl and sending her nude photos of herself and demanding more. Police said he threatened to release the photos if the victim did not.

Through investigative efforts, TPD issued an arrest warrant and arrested Patrinostro at his home in Brandon.

He was charged with extortion, promotion of a sexual performance by a child, use of computer to solicit certain illegal acts, and unlawful use of two-way communications device.

Patrinostro was taken to Orient Road Jail.

