Tampa Police and Crisis Center partner to launch Crisis Intervention Dispatch Service program

TAMPA, Fla. — People who answer 911 calls can deal with anything from emergencies to crises. Soon, Tampa Police dispatch will have dedicated help for calls from those experiencing a mental health crisis.

“Everyone’s worst day comes in as a 911 call, and these people in here are the first, first responders,” said Richard Parsons, a Tampa Police Communications Supervisor.

Parsons oversees dayshift operations for the 911 center, and as a dispatcher, they’ll sometimes field calls where someone’s having a mental health crisis.

“Usually, those calls are probably the hardest calls that we take,” said Parsons. “There’s a lot going on. Typically, those people need resources.”

But through one program, Tampa Police will soon house intervention specialists from the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay in their dispatch center.

“Historically, the police will be the ones to deal with these calls,” said Tampa Police Deputy Chief Calvin Johnson. “We’re not equipped to a level that is high enough to give the folks a service that they need who are dealing with mental health issues.”

TPD and the Crisis Center are launching a Crisis Intervention Dispatch Service program.

Here’s an idea of how it’ll work: when TPD dispatchers have a call where someone is experiencing a behavioral health crisis, they’ll be able to transfer the call to an intervention specialist. That specialist will then talk with the caller, ask questions, work to de-escalate the situation, and help connect them to resources.

“In our model, we’ll be able to take the time with the individual, really be able to hear not just what’s the symptom that is the reason they’re calling 911, but also really what is the underlying problem so that we can help them get to a solution,” said Clara Reynolds, the President and CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

Reynolds said that ideally, if they’ve de-escalated someone, even if law enforcement still needs to come out, it’ll be a much different outcome.

“We know that when we can get involved with an individual who is in crisis, that 97 percent of the time, we can de-escalate that individual and get them to safety without having to involve law enforcement,” said Reynolds.

The Crisis Center said people in the community who are experiencing thoughts of suicide and other crises can call 988. If someone needs information about community resources, please call 211. Both numbers are answered 24/7.

The organization explained that the 911 emergency services number is available 24/7 for anyone in need of immediate assistance from police, the fire department, or an ambulance.