Tampa non-profit empowering students through the fine arts

TAMPA — Many of us may take a trip to the theater, a museum, or a fancy dinner for granted, but many children living in underrepresented communities throughout Tampa Bay have never experienced any of these things.

It’s a big reason why Kiva Williams started the Mahogany Kids Fine Arts Foundation in 2021.

“So, I partnered with a Title I school, Walton Academy; most of the kids are on free reduced lunch, most of them come from underrepresented communities, and I just wanted to bring some type of joy, happiness, through art,” said Williams.

Throughout the year, Williams goes into classrooms, introduces an array of music, culture, and art to the students, and then caps off what they learned with a field trip, most recently the Colombia Restaurant.

Over 50 fourth and fifth graders had the opportunity to experience a meal and tour the Ybor City destination. For many of them, it was their first time visiting this historic restaurant.

Williams said witnessing the students' excitement as they watched their first Flamenco dance performance made it all worthwhile.

“I know when I went to Broadway shows or went overseas to like different plays, the opera house, or just going to the museum and looking at art, it did something inside of me, it sparked creativity, it sparked my imagination,” said Williams.

From the dancing to the eating, the energy, and the outfits, most of these students will never forget this afternoon.

“I thought she was a movie star,” said one student about the dancers.

“I think it was really beautiful,” said another student.

“I learned that this restaurant was opened many, many years ago, 122 years ago,” said a third student.

“This is a very good experience for me because I have never been to a fancy restaurant before,” said another student.

Williams hopes the students leave inspired.

“They can go back, share with their family, share with their community. It can spark an interest in a different type of dance, learning something new,” said Williams.

Williams also hopes to be a voice in the community in empowering youth through the fine arts.

“I try to be. I want to do things that will impact them, bring joy to them, give them experiences, and I think that my non-profit does that,” said Williams.