Tampa non-profit academy trying to get back to normal after losing middle school

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s been almost one month since Hurricane Milton ripped through Tampa Bay and caused mass devastation. A non-profit academy in Tampa is still feeling those effects daily.

From the floor to the ceiling, over $500,000 in damage was suffered at Hillel Academy Middle School.

“I’ve been in the building for so long, and seeing it like this is sad. I love this school, I love everything,” said eighth grader Shani Milstein.

School leaders have no time frame for when the students can return.

“Catastrophic is the word I would use. Part of the roof had come off, and as a result, extensive damage in the middle school building, flooding, anything like instructional materials, books, papers, technology, everything was impacted,” said the head of school, Amy Basham.

Hillel Academy was left scrambling as students were relocated all over campus. Teacher Joshua Ackman said conducting a math class in the music room may not seem like a big deal, but these types of changes can be challenging for younger students.

“We make our classroom our home, and just like when you lose your home, it's a little difficult to move all of our stuff, get our students back focused, and sort of teach in a new area,” said Ackman.

The academy is looking at a $200,000 deductible.

“As a non-profit, we are maximizing every single resource we have here, so we have about 70% of our population receiving financial aid,” said Director of Advancement Julie Bengani. “We don’t have reserves, we don’t have extra money lying around, because we put every dollar that comes into this school right back into our students.”

However, the academy remains optimistic, thanks to a history of community support dating back 55 years.

“I can’t possibly explain how impactful their help could be at this point,” said Basham. “We can have the dream of repairing, rebuilding, and do everything we can to provide to the students, but we need to be able to afford to do the repairs and meet the deductible.”

It’s a tradition that eighth graders leave a personalized mural on the ceiling when they graduate. Milstein hopes her class will have the opportunity to continue that tradition.

“I would be so grateful. It really affects my education, not studying in this building, but I’ll be very grateful. I really miss going here,” said Milstein.

For more information on Hillel Academy, go to Hellelacademy.com.