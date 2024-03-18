Tampa nightclub shooting leads to 1 injured, 2 arrested

TAMPA, Fla. — Two men were arrested after shots were fired at a Tampa nightclub early Monday morning, according to deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said around 1:53 a.m., deputies arrived at the Secrets Gentlemen's Club on West Hillsborough Avenue when they heard multiple gunshots coming from the club.

Deputies said they then saw a white SUV flee the scene before finding Joar Michel, 39, who had been shot in the shoulder. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the SUV, but the driver, Kenneth Jackson, 34, allegedly did not comply.

After pursuing the SUV for several minutes, Jackson approached a stop sign, where deputies boxed him in. Deputies said he then tried to flee on foot, but the Tampa Police Department arrested him.

They also arrested Jafet Rodriguez, 39, who deputies said fired the gun.

"The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office will not stand for any form of violence in our community. These two individuals will be held accountable for their reckless and violent actions," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.