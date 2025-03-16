Tampa man steals ambulance, leads law enforcement on a chase: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Tampa man was arrested on Saturday after stealing an ambulance and leading law enforcement on a chase, authorities said.

Michael J. Esquilin, 43, was charged with burglary of an emergency vehicle, grand theft of an emergency vehicle and fleeing and eluding.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers received a call at about 8:28 p.m. regarding a Tampa Fire Rescue ambulance that had been stolen from HCA South Tampa Hospital.

Within 10 minutes, troopers located the ambulance at South Esperanza Avenue and West Bay to Bay Boulevard.

Following an attempted traffic stop, the Esquilin fled without turning on the ambulance emergency equipment.

A pursuit ensued with Esquilin running several stop signs, driving on the wrong side of the road, and nearly collided with several other motorists, FHP officials said.

At the intersection of South Hubert Avenue and West Empedrado Street, Esquilin stopped and finished drinking a beer in full view of troopers, a FHP report stated.

When troopers and Tampa Police Department officers attempted to take Esquilin into custody, he resisted by holding onto the steering wheel, the report stated.

After he was in custody, Esquilin said he had been drinking for the last two days and stole the ambulance because he was denied a ride home in the vehicle by emergency personnel.

Esquilin was additionally charged with driving while license suspended, DUI and resisting arrest.