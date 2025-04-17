Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa man sentenced to 10 years in prison for armed robbery of mail carrier

Tampa man sentenced to 10 years in prison for armed robbery of mail carrier
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man who was charged with armed robbery of a mail carrier was sentenced to 10 years and five months in federal prison Wednesday, according to court documents.

The documents say on Sept 5, 2023, 20-year-old Darine Underwood and Jordan Murray approached a mail carrier at an apartment complex in Temple Terrace.

Both men were wearing masks and gloves and forcibly took the mail carrier’s keys "while brandishing a firearm." Murray had already pleaded guilty previously and was sentenced to more than nine years in prison.

Underwood was also ordered to pay $1,531.99 in restitution to the mail carrier.

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.