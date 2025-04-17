Tampa man sentenced to 10 years in prison for armed robbery of mail carrier

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man who was charged with armed robbery of a mail carrier was sentenced to 10 years and five months in federal prison Wednesday, according to court documents.

The documents say on Sept 5, 2023, 20-year-old Darine Underwood and Jordan Murray approached a mail carrier at an apartment complex in Temple Terrace.

Both men were wearing masks and gloves and forcibly took the mail carrier’s keys "while brandishing a firearm." Murray had already pleaded guilty previously and was sentenced to more than nine years in prison.

Underwood was also ordered to pay $1,531.99 in restitution to the mail carrier.