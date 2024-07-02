Watch Now
Tampa International Airport now offering nonstop flights to Pensacola

Business Wire/AP
TAMPA, Fla. — Traveling between these two Florida cities just got even easier, thanks to one airline's introduction of nonstop flights.

Breeze Airways is now offering flights between Tampa (TPA) and Pensacola International Airport (PNS) two times a week on Mondays and Fridays.

“We are excited to welcome Breeze Airways to Pensacola,” PNS airport director Matt Coughlin said. “This expanded service brings additional travel choices to our customers across the area while being their gateway to the Gulf Coast.”

Other nonstop flights offered by Breeze at TPA include Burlington, Hartford and Norfolk.

