Tampa families attempt to end the stereotypes of Down syndrome

TAMPA, Fla. — On March 21, the city of Tampa will be lit up in blue and yellow in recognition of World Down Syndrome Day, and there are several families in Tampa Bay shedding their own light on all the positive things happening across the Down syndrome community.

This year’s theme is "Ending the Stereotypes," and Ashley and Brock Odom are leading the charge. They have a four-year-old son named Brody, who has Down syndrome and attends Early Steps Montessori Academy in Carrollwood.

Ashley hopes to end the stereotype that kids with Down syndrome have to attend special schools.

“We wanted to share our story with ABC Action News to spread within our community that your child with Down syndrome can attend a mainstream classroom with typical peers,” said Ashley, who is also president of FRIENDS Down Syndrome Special Needs West FL.

“He’s our first child with Down syndrome,” said Michelle Guerro with Early Steps Montessori School. "I know that Brody was meant to be here. Just like any other child, Brody can complete any work in the work cycle at his own pace at his own level. He can excel just like any other child.”

The future is bright for kids like Brody because there are businesses in Tampa Bay, like CUP (Coffee Uniting People), that are hiring adults of all abilities. They have seven employees living with Down syndrome.

“I love working here. I’ve never worked in a coffee shop before, so I’m excited,” said employee Danielle Ciaravino.

CUP Co-founder Laura Jones is trying to squash the stereotype that adults with Down syndrome can’t work a normal job.

“We want our story on ABC Action News because it's important to be inclusive,” said Jones. “They do work very efficiently, and they do it their own way and on their own time with big smiles and big hugs.”

“Well, I love working at CUP because I get to see really happy, positive people, and I love serving them,” said employee Lindsey Danner.

“I think it’s great to have Carlos, for example, be making his own money. The first time he got his own paycheck, he wanted to take Pap Pap and Nana to dinner,” said Carlos’ grandfather, Tony Hernandez.

Then there’s the Rouco family and their two-year-old son Cooper, who also lives with Down syndrome.

“One that’s important to our family is ending the stereotypes that a child with Down syndrome is a burden on the family, and we like to show people that he’s not a burden on the family. He just makes us a little bit extra special,” said mother Becca Rouco.

For all of them, it’s a day for their faces to be seen and their voices to be heard.

“We look at our family as trying to pave that way and to be a voice of the community,” said Rouco. “And that’s why World Down Syndrome Day is so important to us because it gives us time to highlight how amazing our son is and everyone out there that has Down syndrome.”