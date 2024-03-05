Tampa clinic using language, payment plan to increase healthcare accessibility

TAMPA, Fla — It's no secret that there's a cost to healthcare.

But if English isn't your first language or if you don't have insurance the price you often pay is poor quality care or no healthcare at all.

"I've been part of the health care system as a child when my parents didn't have insurance and I had to translate for them. And I kinda saw how they were treated, and I wanted better," said Family Nurse Practitioner Carolina Jones.

It's a cycle that Jones and her partner at Vital Advanced Medical Center, Kenneth Argote, said they're hoping to fix.

"There is a big gap. There are a few free clinics who if you qualify for low-income you can get some health care. There's other clinics where if you make a certain amount of money for the appointment, but there's nothing sort of in-between," said Jones.

Through their "direct primary care model" people pay a flat monthly fee for longer and unlimited visits—and other services. No insurance needed.

And their entire office speaks both English and Spanish, much to the relief of patients like Vanessa Rouik.

"My first time here. I feel [connected] with my doctor because [she's] more [than] a doctor. It's a friend. She understands me [and] everything. I love it. Really," she said.

Jones and Argote also told ABC Action News that immigration status is also often a barrier to health care access for many—especially those in the Hispanic community.

But they want patients to know their doors are open.

"We just want to serve you. We want to make sure that you feel that you are worthy to be cared for. That you belong here. We want you to feel respected. You are a human being," said Jones.

Two years in and they say this approach to care is working wonders.

So much so, they're also hoping to expand soon.

"We want to find other providers that have the same heart we do for the community. And make this place grow and give more access to the over 80,000 or more patients that don't have health insurance and are looking for something like this," said Argote.