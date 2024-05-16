Tampa city leaders work to reduce violent crime

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Tampa city leaders are working to come up with solutions to reduce violent crime. The conversation comes just a few days after a shooting in SoHo that left two people dead and one injured.

Tampa City Council members and the Tampa Police Department will meet to discuss ways they can reduce tragedies.

“Public safety is issue number one. I say it again and again and again," Councilman Luis Viera said.

Leaders are working to come up with solutions to prevent violent crime from happening in the future.

On Wednesday, Police Chief Lee Bercaw hosted a meeting to hear the community's concerns about violence in the SoHo neighborhood.

The city said they will continue to engage with the community as they work to reduce crime.

In Thursday's meeting, they will touch on several crime reduction strategies, including focusing on enforcement efforts regarding illegal guns, connecting with at-risk youth and evaluating the need for more officers.

Viera said it's an all-hands-on-deck effort to protect the people of Tampa.

“It doesn't matter what zip code you live in. No zip code, no gate on your community can keep you from the suffering of other people in your city,” Viera said.

TPD’s presentation shows Tampa still has low crime rates compared to other cities in the US, but they're working to keep it that way.