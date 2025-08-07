Race to save a landmark: Tampa’s historic Jackson House takes another step toward revival

TAMPA, Fla. — Efforts to preserve history are moving forward. The aging Jackson House on Zack Street in Tampa is finally set for a much-needed facelift.

The iconic landmark stands as a powerful symbol of Tampa’s Black history.

After a partial collapse over the weekend, emergency repairs are now underway. The Jackson House Foundation says it’s working on a long-term plan to save the home.

"[It] is making sure that future generations have an opportunity to benefit from history, not one to deviate," said Dr. Carolyn Collins, the Board Chair of the Jackson House Foundation.

Built in 1901, the Jackson House boarding house was a safe haven for African Americans during segregation.

Wednesday afternoon, the foundation announced it's close to choosing one of three construction firms to take on the rebuild.

And with time running out, the race to save history is on.

"We're not waiting 6 months," said Dr. Collins. "We can't wait 6 months. Proof is in the pudding. We are going to move as fast as we can."

The leaders said they’ve got the money – but it wasn’t until last week that they got the property.

Last Thursday, the city council approved a resolution to preserve the home, allowing a 10-foot easement around the property so that the foundation can move forward with its restoration efforts.

But just a few days later, the house had a partial collapse on the east side.

"There was, I call it a breach in the contract," said Dr. Collins. "We had a contract with the house to stay strong, stay healthy, and wait us out."

Because of that breach, they are doing emergency repairs – that could cost anywhere between $10 to $100,000 to keep the structure standing. Dr. Collins said she hopes it’s finished within the next 72 hours.

But this is separate from the long term construction they plan to do.

"I do feel like the house is speaking to us and it’s asking us to rebuild it," said Dr. Angela Scott, the Vice Chair of the Jackson House Foundation. "Y’all remember Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene, this home should not be standing, but it’s standing."

Foundation leaders said the goal is to restore the building, preserve its historic status, and ensure it meets modern safety codes—especially when it comes to fire safety.

"We can't afford to have something directly next to us and it catches fire," said Dr. Collins.

Over the years, the home welcomed legends like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Nat King Cole. Inside, there was music, art, a barbershop, and a beauty salon.

"We've lost too much," said Dr. Collins. "It's now time for gain and to make sure that our young people gain the history of the Jackson House and the Robinsons and Jackson family."

No firm timeline will be set until the Jackson House Foundation selects a contractor. That’s expected following Monday, August 12, when leaders will recommend one of three firms to the board.

The final pick will be announced to the public on Aug 22.