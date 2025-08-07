Mort Elementary celebrates first 'B' grade in 30 Years, overcoming Hurricane Milton’s impact

TAMPA, Fla. — In the heart of the University Area, Mort Elementary, a Community Partnership School, is celebrating a milestone three decades in the making: its first-ever “B” grade from the state.

The achievement comes after an especially difficult year marked by the devastating effects of Hurricane Milton, which left many families in the neighborhood struggling to recover.

“Students need to just come and be to focus on learning and not worry about things like where they’re sleeping,” Mort Principal Kelly Snellgrove said. “We got our first B with two hurricanes, changes in government, and families who were afraid to send their kids to school. That speaks to the resilience of these kids."

Located in a part of Tampa that was hit hard by Hurricane Milton, Mort Elementary faced significant obstacles. Many students and their families lost housing or essential belongings. Some, like incoming third-grader Gaige Giorgi and his mother Summer, took shelter with relatives as the storm tore through their community.

“We live really close to here, and half the neighborhood got flooded,” Summer Giorgi said. “A lot of people’s houses were destroyed. We were lucky; only minor damage, but we saw how bad it got for others.”

Despite the widespread disruption, the school’s partnership model provided a critical safety net. As a Community Partnership School, Mort offers wraparound services through its nonprofit and healthcare partners; including access to food, clothing, medical care, and even mattresses for families in need.

“The thing that really helped our students is our community school partner,” Snellgrove explained. “They came in and provided resources so students could wake up every day and come to school not worrying about being hungry or not having shoes.”

This focus on support, connection, and resilience became the foundation for academic success. Snellgrove emphasized the importance of regular attendance and emotional stability for students facing trauma.

At a recent open house, that resilience was on full display.

“I’m so excited; I’m shaking,” Snellgrove said at the event. “This B is more than a letter. It’s a badge of honor that represents years of hard work.”

Parents like Summer Giorgi say the difference at Mort goes beyond academics.

“They really keep it very open. I’m never confused about what’s going on in the classroom,” she said. “They’re just more personal. They get close with the children and communicate on their level.”

Her son Gaige, who is heading into third grade, echoed that enthusiasm. A self-described fan of learning and math, Gaige beamed when talking about making the "Principal’s Honor Roll" last year.

“I worked really hard,” he said.

When asked what he was most excited for this school year, Gaige didn’t hesitate,"Getting another Principal’s Honor Roll.”

Snellgrove says that kind of student drive is exactly what the school hopes to cultivate, especially as they aim for an even higher grade next year.

“If our students come to school every day, we can just push even further towards that A,” she said.

For Mort Elementary, the journey from hurricane recovery to academic achievement stands as a powerful reminder: when community, school, and families work together, even the most difficult circumstances can be overcome.